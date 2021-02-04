Left Menu

China stocks end lower as liquidity concerns outweigh foreign inflows

China stocks ended lower on Thursday, paring some of the sharp losses earlier in the session, as worries over signs of liquidity tension ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday offset continued capital inflows.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-02-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 13:25 IST
China stocks end lower as liquidity concerns outweigh foreign inflows
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks ended lower on Thursday, paring some of the sharp losses earlier in the session, as worries over signs of liquidity tension ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday offset continued capital inflows. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.44% at 3,501.86, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.21% to 5,473.95.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.72%. ** Nearly 9.6 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) worth of quota in northbound leg of stock connect scheme linking mainland and Hong Kong was utilised, booking the fifth straight day of net purchase, according to Refinitiv data, suggesting continued foreign capital inflows were supporting the market.

** Liquidity conditions have been a key market focus in the last two weeks, as some investors were worried that policymakers could slowly switch to a tighter monetary policy stance. The volume-weighted average rate of benchmark overnight repo rebounded to above 2%, showing slight signs of tightness again. ** Short-term funding cost in China started to pick up last week as the central bank refrained from making its usual substantial liquidity injections to meet high demand for cash ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holidays, which starts on Feb. 11 this year.

** The People's Bank of China said it will keep liquidity reasonably ample and support for an economic recovery in 2021 will be maintained without resorting to a flood-like stimulus, a central banker wrote in a magazine article. ** Apart from liquidity concerns, some analysts said as listed companies started to release their preliminary earnings for 2020, some sectors with historically high valuations may face corrections.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.92%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.06%. ($1 = 6.4603 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rani Mukerji reveals she was initially reluctant to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black'

On the sixteenth anniversary of Bollywood actor Rani Mukerjis hit film Black, she revealed that she was initially reluctant to do the role, which later proved to be the most challenging yet successful role of her life. The actor has always ...

Probe launched into price gouging relating to garlic and ginger

The National Consumer Commission NCC has launched an investigation into allegations of price gouging relating to garlic and ginger.The law defines price gouging as an unfair or unreasonable price increase that does not correspond to or is n...

UP: Man arrested for leaking CTET paper

A man has been arrested for allegedly leaking a paper of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test on social media, police said on Thursday.Vikas Yadav, a resident of Balapur Khurdaha village, was arrested by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special...

Priyanka Gandhi meets family of deceased farmer in Rampur

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday met family members of Navreet Singh here, a farmer who lost his life during the protest in New Delhi on Republic Day, and also attended a prayer ceremony for him.The 27-year-old Singh d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021