Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA currencies muted on dollar strength, while stocks dip

South Africa's rand fell on Thursday, while most other emerging market currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa were little changed as recent signs of strength in the U.S. economy drove buying into the dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:49 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA currencies muted on dollar strength, while stocks dip

South Africa's rand fell on Thursday, while most other emerging market currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa were little changed as recent signs of strength in the U.S. economy drove buying into the dollar. Increasing optimism over the U.S. economy and a bumper COVID-19 stimulus package attracted investors to the U.S. dollar, pressuring most currencies in emerging markets.

Employment data due this week is also expected to set the tone for dollar flows in the coming weeks. South Africa's rand fell 0.4% to the dollar, while Turkey's lira and the Russian rouble gained slightly.

"This (dollar) recovery rally has caught many traders by surprise and some are questioning whether the rules have changed. Whether the dollar's strength is to be short-lived or a longer-lasting theme remains to be seen. But fundamentals now appear to be on its side," Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at FXTM, wrote in a note. Emerging markets had started the week on a strong note as optimism over a global economic recovery grew. But relative weakness in the dollar, coupled with increasing signs of a U.S. economic bounceback, drove investors to the greenback, despite its status as a safe-haven.

The Czech crown was largely unchanged to the euro ahead of a central bank interest rate decision later in the day. While the bank is expected to hold policy, it could signal future tightening after stronger-than-expected growth in the Czech economy. The crown has outpaced its central European peers the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty this year.

Most EMEA currencies rose against the euro, which continued to drop on concerns over sluggish economic growth, as well as recent comments from the European Central Bank that suggested future action to stifle strength in the currency. Emerging market stocks retreated, with the MSCI's equity index shedding 0.5% after three consecutive days of gains.

Chinese stocks were among the top drags on the index on continued concerns China could switch to a tighter monetary policy stance and bring down liquidity, as short-term funding costs began to rise. Most EMEA stocks rose on Thursday. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BT demands tax, regime change to deliver high fibre growth

BT called for British government support on business rates and a new deal from the regulator to allow billions of pounds of investment in fibre to drive a post-COVID recovery. The countrys biggest broadband and mobile operator has been maki...

Ofcom revokes CGTN's licence to broadcast in the UK

Ofcom has revoked China Global Television Networks CGTN licence to broadcast in the UK, the British media regulator said in a statement on Thursday.The CGTNs licence was revoked after an investigation concluded that the licence was wrongful...

Congress holds march to Governor's house, demands special Assembly session to move no-confidence motion against Khattar govt

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other Congress MLAs on Thursday held a march to the Governors house to demand a special session of Assembly to move a no-confidence motion against the government. We are going to meet ...

HAL receives RFP for basic trainer HTT40 from Indian Air Force

State-run aerospace behemothHindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said it hasreceived a Request for Proposal RFP from the Indian AirForce for basic trainer HTT-40.The documents were handed over to HAL CMDR Madhavan, by Air Marshal Sande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021