The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel for Kids Is Now Available in English in India

The Pokémon Company (President and CEO: Tsunekazu Ishihara) has launched "Pokémon Kids TV" in India and other Asian countries, an English sister channel of the official Japanese Pokémon YouTube channel for kids. Pokémon Kids TV makes available videos ranging from Pokémon songs and nursery rhymes to educational contents. It features mainly English content, with a global viewership in mind.

For Kids of All Ages and CulturesPokémon Kids TV features English and non-verbal videos for children and parents of all cultures to enjoy. Future plans for the channel include adding videos tailored to specific countries and regions.

★ Current Offerings• Nursery RhymesIn addition to famous nursery rhymes such as ''London Bridge is Falling Down'' and ''Old MacDonald Had a Farm,'' the channel also features ''Winter Wonderland,'' which adds a Pokémon touch to the holiday season. • Education & EntertainmentThe channel has a wide range of content that attracts children‘s interests, from a quiz series that stimulates thinking to a fun rhythm series. • DanceKids can enjoy dancing to the song ''If You‘re Happy and You Know It,'' a widely recognized song both overseas and in Japan, along with Pikachu!Commenting on the launch, Takato Utsunomiya, The Pokémon Company, Representative Director and COO said, “Since 2019, Pokémon Kids TV (Japan) has hosted a Japan-focused YouTube channel that delivers videos featuring nursery rhymes, children's songs, and educational content including English learning. The channel has become a place where many children ''meet'' Pokémon for the first time, and a source of safe entertainment that parents feel at ease showing to their children. As the demand for video content has grown in recent years, the channel has also expanded and now people around the world outside of Japan will be able to enjoy it too.''''As part of this expansion, we are launching “Pokémon Kids TV,” a new YouTube channel with mostly English language content, in hopes that even more children will join the fun. We are also planning to expand this concept in the future to other Asian countries and even create region-specific content in other languages. We would be truly delighted if more and more children can enjoy their time spent at home together with Pokémon.”＜「Pokémon Kids TV」＞https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgbfG5HoczHIkpzxLYH-8Ww＜Copyright Notice＞©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

©2021 Pokémon. ©1995-2021 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. TM & ® are trademarks of Nintendo.

About The Pokémon CompanyIn February 1996, the game that kick-started the development of Pokémon, Pokémon Red & Green, was released. Later, in April 1998, three companies-the original author Nintendo, Creatures, and Game Freak-came together to form our predecessor, POKEMON CENTER Co., Ltd., with the purpose of operating an official Pokémon shop. In October 2000, the company expanded the scope of its efforts to overall Pokémon brand management, changing its name to the Pokémon Company. In order to maintain Pokémon’s value as a brand, the company provides high-quality content and creates an environment that lets everyone enjoy it. The company believes that each of these elements is what ”producing'' Pokémon is and what makes Pokémon become even more appealing.

