Left Menu

Eager to eat out, Malaysians get a taste for drive-in dining

Diners in Malaysia can now enjoy restaurant meals from the safety and comfort of their vehicles after an eatery started a drive-in service for people eager to eat out during a coronavirus lockdown. The Southeast Asian nation is in its fourth week of nationwide restrictions imposed as it grapples with a surge in coronavirus infections that has pushed the cumulative total to more than 230,000 cases, with more than 800 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:52 IST
Eager to eat out, Malaysians get a taste for drive-in dining

Diners in Malaysia can now enjoy restaurant meals from the safety and comfort of their vehicles after an eatery started a drive-in service for people eager to eat out during a coronavirus lockdown.

The Southeast Asian nation is in its fourth week of nationwide restrictions imposed as it grapples with a surge in coronavirus infections that has pushed the cumulative total to more than 230,000 cases, with more than 800 deaths. In Cyberjaya, a satellite city on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur, customers drive into the parking lot of Padi House restaurant and order from laminated menus through the vehicle windows.

Each set meal comes on a customised tray that fits in the narrow space between driver seat and steering wheel. "I work at the bank so its not a suitable environment for me to eat. I prefer to go out and sometimes we need a change in scenery so that I can enjoy my food, even in a car," said Nor Shekin Nor Razali, who had lunch with a colleague on Thursday.

The restaurant has closed its dine-in service and, like most eateries in Malaysia, had been offering takeaways only. Owner Leow Kim Ngan said the inspiration came from airline meals after business dropped 80% due to the pandemic.

"It's very challenging, we have to think of a new way to find more income," said Leow. Malaysia is currently at its peak of infections, averaging more than 4,600 new cases per day.

Infection numbers have been climbing steadily since the end of September. A second nationwide lockdown, which bans social activities and inter-state travel, is due to end on Feb. 18. (Writing by Angie Teo; Editing by Martin Petty and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Normal life paralysed in Nepal during general strike, over 200 protesters arrested

Over 200 people were arrested on Thursday for their involvement in arson and vandalism during a general strike called by the Nepal Communist Partys splinter faction-led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda that paralysed normal life across the c...

COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to Northern Cape around 9 Feb

The first Coronavirus shots in the Northern Cape will be given next week, as South Africa gears up for the biggest vaccination campaign in its history.Premier Dr Zamani Saul said the distribution of the first batch of vaccines,l which lande...

Iranian diplomat convicted of planning attack on opposition

An Iranian official identified as an undercover agent was convicted Thursday of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against an exiled Iranian opposition group in France in 2018 and sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Belgian court, which ...

Lebanon prosecutor sends initial findings to Swiss over central bank

Lebanons public prosecutor sent preliminary findings to Swiss authorities, in response to their request for legal assistance in their investigation of money laundering tied to the Lebanese central bank, the state news agency reported on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021