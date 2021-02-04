Left Menu

ED raid in Keventer office in city

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:54 IST
Officials of the EnforcementDirectorate(ED) on Thursday raided the city office of Keventerregarding the share transfer of Metro Dairy by West Bengalgovernment to the private firm.

The ED officials conducted raids at the company'soffice at Majherhat in the city, sources said.

On June 15 last year the ED had sought response fromthe bureaucrats of the state regarding Metro Dairy share saleto Keventer.

In 2017 the state government had approved the sale ofits entire stake of 47 per cent in Metro Dairy at aconsideration of Rs 84.5 crore to Keventer owned by the Jalangroup of Kolkata.

Keventer is a food compnany in eastern India withpresence in dairy and frozen foods products.

