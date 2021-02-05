PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 5

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 06:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 06:37 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has filed an application seeking emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration. UK ministers are poised to invite hotel chains to bid for a role in the new mandatory coronavirus quarantine for arrivals from "red list" countries as pressure grows on the British government to get the system up and running.

The British central bank expects a vaccine-fuelled recovery for the UK economy in the second half of this year, but held out the prospect of imposing negative interest rates if the post-lockdown upswing disappoints. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

