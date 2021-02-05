Left Menu

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 05-02-2021 07:43 IST
Moderna in talks to invest around $200 mln in S.Korea to build factory - Asia Business Daily

Moderna Inc is in discussions with the South Korean government to potentially invest around $200 million in the country to build a factory, a local newspaper Asia Business Daily reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited its interview with former Minister of SMEs and Startups Park Young-sun, who said Moderna was highly interested in the Asian market.

