Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Health Icon Awards - 2021

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Health Icon Awards - 2021 has been organised by Brand Opus India designed to recognize excellence and showcase the outstanding work by healthcare professionals. It intends to celebrate the trailblazing people and organizations that make our healthcare system more skilled, more compassionate and more equitable. These awards, as a hallmark of excellence are not only a defining moment for the winners, but also intend to inspire others towards bigger and better achievements. These Awards are going to be a small token of appreciation for the individuals who are pushing the boundaries to make an Honorable future of this society. It will motivate other great minds to strive towards aphelion. The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India - Best Brand Management Company in India. The initiative was well supported by Success Magazine India - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner. The list of the awardees are: Winners of Health Icon Awards - 2021Academic & Clinical Excellence in Ayurvedic Medicine - Dr. Rahul kumar Ramkrushna Kamde, BAMS, MD (Ay), PhD (Scholar) - KVTR Ayurved College, Boradi (Department of Prasuti Tantra & Streeroga); Best Counseling Psychologist in Krishna District, Vijayawada AP - Dr. (h.c) M. Anitha Jyothi (Psychologist Counselor) - Mind Care Counseling Centre, Krishna District, Vijayawada, AP; Most Promising Rising Consultant Oral Surgeon in Surat - Dr. Payal Mehta; Academic & Clinical Excellence in Healthcare Diagnostics - Dr. HemangiWalke - Palekar; Most Distinguished Counsellor & Psychotherapist in Mumbai - Ms. Kiran Makhijani (Founder Psychologist) - Mind Mechanics Management; Outstanding Contribution in Healthcare & Medicine During Pandemic - Dr. Sumit Kumar Dubey (Head-International Inoculation Centre & Registrar Birth and Death Unit) - New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), New Delhi. Best Dermatologist in Trichy Zone (Tamil Nadu) - Dr. Raja A. Shareef MD (Senior Consultant) - Dr. Raja’s Skin Clinic; Outstanding Excellence in Orthopaedic Joint Replacement Surgery - Dr. S. Kumaravel (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon) - S.K Hospital; Best Advanced Dental & Laser Surgeon in Shahjahanpur - Dr. K P Saksena - Vardan Laser and Maxillofacial Dental Surgery Clinic; Outstanding Clinical & Academic Excellence in Obstetrics &Gynaecology - Dr. Pankaj B. Nimbalkar, Superintendent, Nootan General Hospital, NMCRC, Visnagar; 2021 Health Icon for Outstanding Contribution & Excellence in Cardiology - Dr. GVP Rao, Sr. Consultant Cardiologist, Specialist in Interventional, Heart Failure, & Rehabilitation (Hridayam Heart Clinic - NMH Heart Care Center, Nashik, Maharashtra); Outstanding Teaching & Clinical Excellence in General Medicine - Dr. Samir Kumar Rama (MDxpert Clinic); Best Multispeciality Clinic in Chennai - JN Multispeciality Dental Clinic, Chennai. Outstanding Contribution and Service Provider as Frontline Worker during COVID-19 pandemic in Chennai - Dr. C K Dilip Kumar, MDS, FICOI (USA), FADI (USA); Most Promising General Surgeon in Patna - Dr. Yasir Tajdar, Senior resident, IGIMS, Patna; Most Promising Obstetrics &Gynaecologist in Patna - Dr. Kaenat Zahra - MS Obstetrics & Gynaecologist - Senior resident - Imdad Medicare Research Institute (IMRI); Most Promising Anaesthesiologist & Consultant Intensivist in Mumbai - Dr. Ajinkya Bhosle; Health Icon Award For Contribution in Healthcare During Pandemic in India - Dr. Vaibhav R. Deogirkar; Fastest Growing Pharmaceutical Medicine Wholesale Suppliers & Exporters in India - Mr. Amar Desai; Most Distinguished And Renowned Oncologist - Dr. Nafees Ahmad Siddiqui; Most Influential Medical Scholar & Budding Doctor - Dr. Aakash Pratap Singh; Most Promising Gynaecologist in Noida - Dr. Karnika Tiwari; Health Icon For Excellence in Sports, Fitness And Health - Dr. Mohd. Asif Gandhi; Best Doctor Power Couple for Contributing to Society in Pandemic - Dr. Tejaswini Gat & Dr. Sukumar Gat About CompanyBrand Opus India is India's Best Brand Management Company. We Build Impactful Brands. Brand Opus India has been established with a vision to empower the doctors, healthcare startups, professionals in the healthcare sector & entrepreneurs who contribute to lay the foundation of a healthy & fit nation. Image: Brand Opus India - Health Icon Awards - 2021 Winner PWRPWR

