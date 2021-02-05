Aditya Birla Capital posts highest ever consolidated net at Rs 289 cr on strong biz growth

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) on Friday posted a 15 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 289 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, the highest ever consolidated quarterly profit.

Company's net profit was at Rs 250 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue for Q3FY21 grew 16 per cent to Rs 5,346 crore as against Rs 4,612 crore in the December quarter of FY20, the company said.

The robust quarterly performance was driven by strong growth across businesses, it said.

ABCL, which is the holding company of the financial services of Aditya Birla Group, has subsidiaries across insurance, investment and non-banking financing activities among others.

The company will leverage technology and forge partnerships with fintechs to grow revenue, improve customer experience, optimise cost and build scalable systems, ABCL said.

Stock of the company closed 0.39 per cent down at Rs 90.05 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)