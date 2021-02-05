Left Menu

FM holds bilateral meeting with UK's Secretary of State for International Trade

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a bilateral meeting with the UKs Secretary of State for International Trade Mary Elizabeth Truss and highlighted the various reforms undertaken by India as well as areas of closer cooperation between the two countries.During the meeting, Truss complimented India on the prompt and effective response to COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a bilateral meeting with the UK's Secretary of State for International Trade Mary Elizabeth Truss and highlighted the various reforms undertaken by India as well as areas of closer cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Truss complimented India on the prompt and effective response to COVID-19 pandemic. ''The close collaboration in the sphere of COVID vaccine, demonstrated the close and trusted partnership between the two countries. The UK government looks forward to working closer with the world's largest democracy,'' the finance ministry said in a statement. Sitharaman highlighted the reforms brought in through the Budget and suggested areas of closer cooperation with the UK, including investments in infrastructure, insurance sector, integrating small and medium enterprises in the global value chain. The finance minister recognised the close collaboration between the two countries in various fields being pursued through the India-UK annual Economic and Financial Dialogue, it said. It was noted that India and UK are also working on customs cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

