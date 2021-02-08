Left Menu

China stocks end higher on market reform cheer, easing virus worries

** China reported no new locally transmitted mainland COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly two months, official data showed, adding to signs that it has managed to stamp out the latest wave of the disease. ** Lifting investors' mood, China's securities regulator said it has given the greenlight to merging the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's main board with the SME board.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:06 IST
China stocks closed higher on Monday as the country reported zero new local cases of the novel coronavirus and investors cheered Beijing's latest reform measures for the stock market. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5% to 5,564.56, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1% to 3,532.45 points.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 materials index jumped 5.3% and the CSI300 healthcare index added 2.4%. ** China reported no new locally transmitted mainland COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly two months, official data showed, adding to signs that it has managed to stamp out the latest wave of the disease.

** Lifting investors' mood, China's securities regulator said it has given the greenlight to merging the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's main board with the SME board. ** "It's an inevitable choice of the deepening capital market reforms, and would help the capital market better serve the development of small and medium firms via direct financing," China Securities said in a note.

** China's new bank loans are expected to surge to a record high in January on a seasonal boost, a Reuters poll showed, while credit growth may be constrained by some marginal tightening of monetary policy as the central bank focuses on preventing risks. ** Market participants looked past the country's market regulator releasing new anti-monopoly guidelines on Sunday that targeted internet platforms.

