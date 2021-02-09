Sandvik to Invest in New Hydraulic and Instrumentation Tubing Factory in Mehsana, India

Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:03 IST
The new factory will take Sandvik's production to the next level and meet burgeoning demand for locally manufactured products in India PUNE, India, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik, a developer and producer of advanced stainless steels, special alloys, titanium and other high-performance materials, will invest in a new Hydraulic and Instrumentation tubing factory at its Mehsana Mill in Gujarat, western India, to meet increasing customer demand.

''The Mehsana Mill is an important facility in our journey towards increasing our footprint in Asia. As part of our strategy to invest capacity and capability in growth markets, the brand new Hydraulic and Instrumentation tubing factory, as well as the extensively revamped finishing facilities for the heat exchanger flow, will enable us to capture growth opportunities created by the change towards increased natural gas in the energy mix,'' says Michael Andersson, President of Tube Division, Sandvik.

The Mehsana manufacturing facility has been successively expanded and modernized in recent years to increase availability of high quality seamless stainless steel and high alloy tubes as well as to strengthen service in the region.

The first phase of this growth initiative was completed in 2020 when Sandvik added a new cold finishing tube manufacturing line mainly for heat exchanger tubing and other demanding industrial applications. The investment this time around is divided into two parts and will be fully completed and operational by early 2023.

''For the past few years, we have been focusing on boosting capacity, adding new grades and sizes, and constantly improving to meet the highest global quality standards as well as customer specifications,'' says Sharath Satish, President, Business Unit Tube APAC, Sandvik. ''This new investment will provide a significant transformation in our portfolio and improve the utilization and productivity of the existing heat exchanger line. It will also expand the Hydraulic and Instrumentation Tube capacity to meet the growing market for infrastructure around natural gas.''''We look forward to ramping up on our production to cater to the increasing demand for locally manufactured products in India, while aligning with the Government of India's ''Make in India'' and ''AtmaNirbhar Bharat'' or ''Self-Reliant'' program. We also look forward to enabling further export and swifter delivery times to customers across the region,'' continues Satish.

For further information on Sandvik, please visit: https://www.materials.sandvikABOUT THE MEHSANA MILLSandvik Mehsana is a high-tech tube mill situated in Gujarat, western India, that produces advanced corrosion resistant tube, pipe and hollows for heat exchangers and process equipment across a wide range of industries. Grades range from austenitic stainless steel to duplexes and austenitic high nickel alloys. The mill has an advanced modern laboratory to test metals and particular tests are undertaken to measure the tensile strength, yield strength, test for flattening, flaring, grain size, micro characterization and many others. Standards fulfilled include ASTM, ASME, EN, NACE 0101/0175 and other customers specifications. ABOUT SANDVIK MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY Sandvik Materials Technology, a part of the Sandvik Group, is a world-leading developer and manufacturer of products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys for the most demanding environments, as well as products and systems for industrial heating. PWRPWR

