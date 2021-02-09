EssilorLuxottica offers to sell stores, seeks EU okay for Dutch deal - source

Eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica has offered to sell assets in three European Union countries in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns about its 7.2-billion-euro ($8.7 billion) bid for Dutch Opticians group GrandVision, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

EssilorLuxottica submitted its offer to the European Commission on Monday, according to a filing on the EU executive's site. The EU competition enforcer will decide by April 12 whether to clear or block the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)