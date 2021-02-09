Left Menu

EssilorLuxottica offers to sell stores, seeks EU okay for Dutch deal - source

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:30 IST
EssilorLuxottica offers to sell stores, seeks EU okay for Dutch deal - source
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica has offered to sell assets in three European Union countries in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns about its 7.2-billion-euro ($8.7 billion) bid for Dutch Opticians group GrandVision, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

EssilorLuxottica submitted its offer to the European Commission on Monday, according to a filing on the EU executive's site. The EU competition enforcer will decide by April 12 whether to clear or block the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says it has secured 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines till April

Ethiopia has secured nine million doses of COVID-19 vaccines up until April, its health minister told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it hopes to inoculate at least a fifth of the countrys 110 million people by the end of the year. For now ...

Russia registers 15,019 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 9 ANISputnik Russia registered 15,019 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 15,916 the day before, taking the tally to 3,998,216, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday. Over the past day, 15,019 ...

EssilorLuxottica offers to sell stores to win EU okay for Dutch deal - source

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica has offered to sell assets in three EU countries in a bid to gain EU antitrust approval for its 7.2-billion-euro 8.7 billion purchase of GrandVision, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. EssilorL...

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar police fire into air to disperse protest, four hurt by rubber bullets

Police fired gunshots into the air and used water cannon and rubber bullets on Tuesday as protesters across Myanmar defied bans on big gatherings to oppose a military coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy.Four people were hur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021