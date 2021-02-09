Left Menu

TUI banking on vaccinated Brits for much-needed summer recovery

TUI Group, the world's biggest holiday company, needs a summer recovery to relieve pressure on its strained finances and is banking on vaccinated Britons going abroad in the peak months despite tightening travel restrictions. Germany-based TUI, which before the pandemic took 23 million people on holiday annually, has secured multiple bailouts from the German government to survive.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:09 IST
TUI banking on vaccinated Brits for much-needed summer recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

TUI Group, the world's biggest holiday company, needs a summer recovery to relieve pressure on its strained finances and is banking on vaccinated Britons going abroad in the peak months despite tightening travel restrictions.

Germany-based TUI, which before the pandemic took 23 million people on holiday annually, has secured multiple bailouts from the German government to survive. It said it currently had 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion) of financial resources. "That should be enough until summer, until the business takes off in summer," Chief Executive Fritz Joussen told reporters on a call.

But there is still great uncertainty over travel for the peak holiday months this year. TUI said progress with Britain's advanced vaccination programme would help demand. Asked how long its cash could last and whether more state aid would be needed, Joussen said: "I would say we are in a very good position."

Jefferies analysts said TUI had liquidity to last about seven months if no holidays were cancelled and it did not have make refunds. UK RESTRICTIONS

In Britain, TUI's biggest market with Germany, the government has told people not to book trips abroad for the summer, as the country tightens controls with quarantine hotels and more testing. Britain's latest measures are designed to fight new variants of the virus, against which vaccines may not work.

Joussen shrugged off the risk from new variants. "This time (summer) we have vaccination and good testing on top so I'm very confident," he said. TUI is planning to operate 80% of 2019's capacity this summer, saying it already had 2.8 million bookings. In the COVID-19 hit summer of 2020, it operated about 25% of capacity.

The company has cut costs during the pandemic. It said that, for the three months to the end of December, its monthly cash outflow was 300 million euros, down from an expected 400 million to 450 million euros. That resulted in an adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss for the quarter of 699 million euros.

TUI's net debt has ballooned to 7.2 billion euros during the pandemic and needs to start repayments in 2022. Joussen said selling assets or raising new equity would help, echoing his comments in December. "It's very clear that the math says we need, let's say 1.5 maybe 2 billion (euros)," he said, adding that this could be achieved through divestments and more equity.

($1 = 0.8280 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP will loot farmers, take their land, alleges Mamata

Amid the farmers protest along Delhi borders against the new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will loot the farmers and take their land. While addressing a public r...

South Africa seeks new vaccine plan after halting AstraZeneca

South Africa is considering giving a COVID-19 vaccine that is still in the testing phase to health workers, after suspending the rollout of another shot that preliminary data indicated may be only minimally effective against the mutated for...

Up to 10 pc of LIC IPO issue size to be reserved for policyholders: MoS Finance

Up to 10 per cent of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.The government will remain the majority shareholder and will continue to retain management control ...

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic anti-fungal cream in US market

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Tavaborole Topical solution, an antifungal medication.The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration USFDA to marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021