Left Menu

TCS commits to continue investing in UK economy

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Wednesday it will recruit 1,500 technology employees across the United Kingdom over the next year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 10:47 IST
TCS commits to continue investing in UK economy
The IT software major is one of the UK's largest recruiters of IT talent.. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Wednesday it will recruit 1,500 technology employees across the United Kingdom over the next year. The announcement followed Monday's meeting here between visiting UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss and TCS Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan in which they discussed the company's commitment to continue investing in the UK's economy, innovation, technology sector and in developing workforce skills.

The announcement builds on TCS's 45-year history in the UK. Consistently ranked number one in customer satisfaction in one of Europe's largest independent surveys, the Indian IT software major has grown its business in the UK almost four-fold over the last decade entirely organically, making it one of the largest providers of IT and IT-enabled services in the nation. TCS is also one of the UK's largest recruiters of IT talent. Its UK workforce is a young and diverse one with 54 nationalities represented. Women make up 28 per cent of the workforce, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the IT sector.

Truss said India is the world's biggest democracy and a nation that shares our belief in free enterprise. "Deeper trading ties will create opportunities for UK businesses that were simply not there as part of the European Union, and set the stage for a much closer partnership with one of the economic powerhouses of the present and future, ensuring more investors like TCS bring jobs and growth to the UK," she said.

"We will be collaborating much more closely in the industries of tomorrow like science, tech and green growth, so we can build back better and deliver an export-led, investment-led, jobs-led recovery from coronavirus," she added. Gopinathan said sustained investments have made TCS the preferred growth and transformation partner of our valued customers in the UK, allowing them to digitally transform their business for competitive growth.

TCS STEM skills programmes have reached more than 1.5 lakh young people in the UK in the last three years. In 2020, with Queen Mary University of London, the launch of TCS Digital Explorers Bursary provides financial assistance to under-graduate students from low-income families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney to step down; Sushant Dash to take over

Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Gurnaney will step down and Sushant Dash will be taking over as CEO from May 1, 2021, the company announced on Wednesday.Dash will join Tata Starbucks as CEO Designate effective April 1, 2021.Navin Gurnaney, CEO, ha...

420 e-Hospitals established under Digital India initiative: Ravi Shankar Prasad

As many as 420 e-Hospitals have been established across the country as part of the Central governments Digital India initiative, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed on Wednesday. He also informed that over 18.37 crore transactions h...

Microsoft extends Black Office theme to include document canvas

Microsoft Word now offers a dark canvas page background as the company has extended the Black Office theme. Previously, users could use Word with a dark ribbon and toolbars, but the document colour stayed bright white.With dark mode being m...

Australian court rules terrorists can be imprisoned longer

Australias highest court on Wednesday upheld a law that can keep extremists in prison after they have served their sentences.Five of the seven High Court judges dismissed a constitutional challenge by convicted terrorist Abdul Benbrika who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021