Left Menu

NHAI removes requirement of maintaining minimum amount in FASTag Wallet

As a result, many FASTag users were not allowed to pass through a toll plaza, in spite of having sufficient balance in their FASTag accountwallet, the statement said adding this was resulting into unwanted hassles and avoidable delay at toll plazas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:07 IST
NHAI removes requirement of maintaining minimum amount in FASTag Wallet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Highways Authority of India on Wednesday said it has decided to do away with the requirement of maintaining a minimum amount in FASTag wallet.

The move aims at ensuring seamless movement at electronic toll plazas.

''In order to increase the FASTag penetration to ensure seamless movement of traffic and to reduce avoidable delays at the toll plazas, NHAI has decided to remove the mandatory threshold amount for the FASTag account / wallet, which was paid by the user in addition to the security deposit for the passenger segment (Car/Jeep/Van),'' NHAI said in a statement.

It said issuer banks were unilaterally mandating some threshold amount value for the FASTag account/wallet, in addition to the security deposit amount. As a result, many FASTag users were not allowed to pass through a toll plaza, in spite of having sufficient balance in their FASTag account/wallet, the statement said adding this was resulting into unwanted hassles and avoidable delay at toll plazas. It has been decided that the users will now be allowed to pass through the toll plaza, if the FASTag account/ wallet balance is non-negative, the statement said. After crossing the toll plaza, if the account balance becomes negative, the bank can recover the amount from the security deposit, which should be replenished at the time of the next recharge by the user, it added.

With more than 2.54 crore users, FASTag contributes 80 per cent of the total toll collection. Daily toll collection through FASTag has crossed Rs 89 crore mark.

As payment on toll plazas through FASTag will become mandatory from February 15, 2021, National Highways Authority of India is targeting to achieve 100 per cent cashless tolling at the toll plazas across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple Maps to get Google like accident reporting

Tech company Apple is bringing accident, hazard, and speed check reporting to Apple Maps. According to The Verge, the novel feature is currently only available to users with the iOS 14.5 beta and is similar to user-reporting features found ...

BRIEF-Facebook Says Will Temporarily Reduce Distribution Of Political Content In News Feed For Small Percent Of People In Canada, Brazil & Indonesia This Week

Facebook Inc FACEBOOK-OVER NEXT FEW MONTHS CO TO WORK TO UNDERSTAND PEOPLES VARIED PREFERENCES FOR POLITICAL CONTENT AND TEST NUMBER OF APPROACHES BASED ON THAT FACEBOOK SAYS WILL TEMPORARILY REDUCE DISTRIBUTION OF POLITICAL CONTENT IN NEW...

Another attack on independent media: Left parties on ED raids at offices of news portal

Left parties condemned on Wednesday the Enforcement Directorate ED raids on the offices of a digital news portal and described it as another attack on independent media and a dangerous trend that undermines democracy and freedom of press.Th...

UP: Suspended cop among 6 held in fake currency racket

Six people, including a suspended police constable, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a fake Indian currency notes FICN racket, police said on Wednesday.Suspended constable Sanjiv Kumar and others were arrested from Banda ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021