Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours:DEL39 BIZ-2NDLD TWITTER Twitter restricts certain a/cs within India after govt order, suspends over 500 a/csNew Delhi: Twitter on Wednesday said it has suspended over 500 accounts, and blocked access to several others within India as it partly acceded to a government order to curb spread of misinformation and inflammatory content around farmers' protests.

DEL47 BIZ-LD STOCKSSensex slips for second day; HDFC Bank top dragMumbai: Equity indices closed with mild losses for the second straight session on Wednesday, weighed by selling in banking counters, as domestic sentiment remained subdued despite a bullish trend overseas.

DEL57 BIZ-LD-RUPEERupee firms up 3 paise to end at 72.84 against dollarMumbai: The rupee firmed up by 3 paise to settle at 72.84 against the US dollar on Wednesday in a restricted trade amid muted trend in the domestic equity market.

DCM41 BIZ-NHAI-FASTAGNHAI removes requirement of maintaining minimum amount in FASTag WalletNew Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India on Wednesday said it has decided to do away with the requirement of maintaining a minimum amount in FASTag wallet.

DEL31 BIZ-PETROL-PRICEPetrol, diesel prices at fresh highs as rates up for 2nd straight dayNew Delhi: Feb 10 (PTI) Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday scaled new highs in the country as rates were hiked for the second day in a row.

DEL22 BIZ-SEAFARERS-CHINAEighteen Indian sailors stuck in China to return to India on Feb 14: MandaviyaNew Delhi:Eighteen Indian sailors stuck in China will return to India on February 14, union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

DCM60 LSQ-ECOMMERCENo proposal to change FDI rules for e-commerce: ParkashNew Delhi: There is no proposal to bring in changes in FDI (foreign direct investment) norms for the e-commerce sector, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. DCM50 BIZ-DISINVESTMENT-NFLGovt to sell 20 pc stake in NFLNew Delhi: The government will sell 20 per cent of its stake in National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) through an offer for sale and has invited bids from merchant bankers for managing the share sale.

DCM48 CAB-FERTILISERCabinet nod for Rs 100 cr grant-in-aid to BVFCLNew Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a proposal to give Rs 100 crore grant-in-aid to Assam-based state-run Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) for sustaining operation of its urea manufacturing units. DCM44 BIZ-TAX-REFUNDI-T refunds worth Rs 1.91 lakh cr issued between April 1 - Feb 8 New Delhi: The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.91 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.87 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal. DCM31 BIZ-FARMER-SANYALGovt committed to implementing new farm laws: PEA Sanjeev SanyalNew Delhi: The government remains committed to implementing new farm laws in spirit because they are good particularly for small farmers, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said on Wednesday amid the ongoing protest against these laws.

DEL48 BIZ-GOLD-PRICEGold drops Rs 38 to Rs 47,576/10 gms on rupee appreciation; silver falls Rs 783 New Delhi: Gold prices fell marginally by Rs 38 to Rs 47,576 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday as rupee appreciation capped the price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM15 BIZ-GOLD-ETF INFLOWSInflow in Gold ETFs surges 45 pc to Rs 625 cr in Jan New Delhi: Investors put in Rs 625 crore in gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) in January, 45 per cent higher than the preceding month, on expectation that the yellow metal will perform well going forward.

