PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:00 IST
Max India reports Rs 13 cr net loss in Dec qtr

Max India on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 347.22 crore a year ago. However, the loss in Q3 FY21 narrowed sequentially from Rs 17.22 crore loss in the second quarter ended September 2020.

The total income of the company remained almost flat at Rs 34.20 crore during the quarter. It was Rs 34.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Max India closed 0.16 per cent up at Rs 63.10 apiece on BSE.

