France drops plans to build fourth terminal at Paris Roissy airport on environmental concerns

The French government has decided to drop plans to build a fourth terminal at ADP's Paris Charles de Gaulle Roissy airport due to environmental concerns, said ADP and environmental minister Barbara Pompili on Thursday.
ADP's chairman and chief executive Augustin de Romanet said ADP had taken note of the government decision and would consider its future plans on how to develop the Charles de Gaulle airport to make it more environmentally friendly. The French government has a stake of just over 50% in ADP's share capital.
ADP had originally planned to build a fourth terminal at the Charles de Gaulle Roissy airport with a capacity of 35-40 million passengers per year, but green activists and local towns had opposed it, while a fall in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic had also raised doubts about its viability.
