Britain condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport -Raab

Britain condemned an attack by Yemen's Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, in a Tweet posted by foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday.

"We condemn the Houthis' latest attack against Saudi Arabia that hit a civilian plane at Abha Airport. The Houthis must end these outrageous attacks," Raab said.

"The UK is steadfast in its unwavering support for the security of Saudi territory."

