Britain condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport -Raab

Britain condemns Houthi attack on Saudi airport -RaabReuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:43 IST
Britain condemned an attack by Yemen's Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, in a Tweet posted by foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday.
"We condemn the Houthis' latest attack against Saudi Arabia that hit a civilian plane at Abha Airport. The Houthis must end these outrageous attacks," Raab said.
"The UK is steadfast in its unwavering support for the security of Saudi territory."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Saudi
- Tweet
- Dominic Raab
- Houthis
- Saudi Arabia
- Houthi
- Britain
- Raab
- Saudi Arabia's
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.N. report accuses Yemen government of money-laundering, Houthis of taking state revenue
Saudi Arabia's futuristic city project in talks over cloud computing deal
Blinken says taking close look at designation of Yemen's Houthi movement
Blinken says taking close look at designation of Yemen's Houthi movement
Saudi Arabia postpones end of travel and port restrictions to May 17 - SPA