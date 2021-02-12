Left Menu

Flipkart to boost growth of small-scale businesses in Maharashtra

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC) and Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board (MSKVIB) to bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and SMBs into the e-commerce fold.

The initiative seeks to break entry barriers for local artisans. . Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC) and Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board (MSKVIB) to bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and SMBs into the e-commerce fold. Flipkart said the partnership will enable them to showcase their hallmark products like khadi, paithani sarees, wooden toys, handmade artefacts, jewellery, paper products, purses and other key handicraft products to millions of customers across the country.

The initiative seeks to break entry barriers for local artisans by extending time-bound incubation support which includes benefits in the form of seamless onboarding, free cataloguing, marketing, account management, business insights and warehousing support. This will create avenues to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for these very important segments of society, Flipkart said in a statement.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said e-commerce can play an integral role in the growth of MSMEs across the country by giving them national market access to 300 million customers that shop on the company's platform. Flipkart recently announced the availability of Marathi interface for shoppers on the platform, bringing it closer to consumers in the state. (ANI)

