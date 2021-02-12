Linxon commissions Nepal's first 400-kV GIS substation at Dhalkebar

Engineering firm Linxon on Friday said it has successfully commissioned Nepal's first 400-kilovolt gas insulated substation at Dhalkebar.

The substation has facilitated the 400-kV Muzaffarpur (India)-Dhalkebar (Nepal) line.

''Linxon has successfully commissioned the first 400-kV GIS at Dhalkebar, Nepal, on behalf of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).

''The operation of the Dhalkebar substation is an important milestone for Nepal's hydropower sector and is the first 400-kV substation to enter operation in the country,'' the company said in a statement.

The substation was energised to full capacity, allowing the 400-kV Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar line to come into operation on November 11, 2020, it said.

During an inauguration ceremony on February 1, 2021, the NEA presented a certificate of commendation to Linxon India Private Ltd for the successful completion. The certificate was given by Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Completion of this project will facilitate the transmission up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity through Nepal's first-ever high-voltage cross-border transmission line. The substation, being the major hub for power exchange between Nepal and India, will ease the process of importing power. It will also help meet the increasing demand for electricity in Nepal while also facilitating the export of electricity to India when Nepal's capacity generated is surplus to demand. The operation of the 400-kV Dhalkebar substation will further ease the reliable transmission of electricity within Nepal, along the country's east-west axis.

Linxon CEO Frédéric Tréfois in the statement said, ''We wish to congratulate NEA on this successful commissioning and thank them for the confidence they have shown in us. We are proud of our collaboration and of the achievements of our execution team in Nepal, who safely steered the project through many challenges to its final completion.'' Linxon India Managing Director Dinesh Chadha said, ''Together, Linxon and NEA managed to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as a range of infrastructural challenges encountered while moving heavy weight consignments.'' He added that these challenges helped in building a strong collaborative working model between Linxon and NEA, and allowed the company to demonstrate a sense of grit and resilience.

The Linxon scope of supply included testing and commissioning of the high voltage equipment, (15 bays with two bus bars, three 315 MVA transformers and an 80 MVAR reactor) as well as the provision of all necessary civil works associated with the scope.

''Even during this adverse situation of recent COVID-19 pandemic, Linxon has successfully completed the substation, which shall play strategically as a hub for power transmission network of Nepal,'' said Dirghayu K Shrestha, deputy managing director, chief transmission, Directorate Nepal Electricity Authority, in the statement.

Shrestha added that the substation will also upgrade Nepal-India intercountry power trade capacity up to 1,000 MW through 400kV Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur cross border transmission line.

