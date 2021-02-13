Left Menu

IMF wants more progress from Ukraine for new tranche

An International Monetary Fund mission held productive talks with Ukraine, but the country must show more progress on reforms to reach an agreement for a new tranche under the $5-billion program, the IMF representative in Kyiv said on Saturday.

"Discussions will continue", Goesta Ljungman said in a statement.

The discussions focused on strengthening governance of the National Bank, improvements to the legislative and regulatory framework for bank supervision and resolution, policies to reduce the medium-term fiscal deficit, legislation restoring and strengthening the anti-corruption framework and the judiciary, as well as on energy policy, he said.

