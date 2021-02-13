Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 17:05 IST
ASM Technologies sets up Centre of Excellence with Lavelle Networks Inc

Engineering services provider ASM Technologies Ltd is setting up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for software defined networking, in partnership with Lavelle Networks Inc, an Indian enterprise networking solutions company.

The potential for SD-WAN (Software-defined networking in wide area network) in emerging economies, and the massive public and private sector digital transformation initiatives have created the need for rapid innovation and agile software development.

The new CoE will solve networking technology problems to drive better and better results for application experience in a rapidly digitising customer landscape, the BSE-listed ASM Technologies said in a statement.

''The companies are excited to announce that in their 11.0 (latest software release), the results of their collaboration have already gone to several production networks, and customers are happy to see the results in such a short time.'' Software-defined networking in wide area network (SD-WAN) simplifies the management and operation of the enterprise's network.

While the SD-WAN market is still at a nascent stage, it is expected to become a multi-billion opportunity globally by 2023 as per industry reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

