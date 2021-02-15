Godrej Properties is chosen as Masters of Risk in the Real Estate category, at the 7th edition of The India Risk Management Awards

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) (BSE: GODREJPROP), one of India's leading real estate developers, announced today that The India Risk Management Awards has recognized Godrej Properties as the Masters of Risk in the real estate category.

For the last six years, The India Risk Management Awards have been recognizing and celebrating those organisations and teams that have significantly added to the understanding and practice of risk management. Currently, in its 7th edition, the India Risk Management Awards this year aim to support corporations to navigate through business risks and put a spotlight on how Companies can devise & deploy a 'Boundary-less Risk Management' architecture that can augment the strength of businesses in the new normal.

Mr. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Limited, said, ''We are very pleased to have received this recognition from India Risk Management Awards. Good governance has always been an integral part of our values at Godrej and this recognition will motivate our team to continue to improve our risk management and compliance standards across all parts of our operations.'' Mr. V. Swaminathan, Head- Corporate Audit & Assurance, Godrej Group, said, ''We would like to thank India Risk Management Awards for this recognition. At Godrej Properties, Risk management is a critical business imperative and we have set up an effective risk management enterprise framework at GPL that has helped us exceed stakeholder expectations over the years and we look forward to further strengthen this process in the years to come.'' About Godrej Properties Limited: Godrej Properties brings the Godrej Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 123-year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting edge design, technology, and sustainability. In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 250 awards and recognitions, including the Porter Prize 2019, The Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2019 Brand Trust Report, Builder of the Year at the CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2019, and The Economic Times Best Real Estate Brand 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)