Irish COVID-19 jobless claims fall for first time since latest lockdown

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:55 IST
The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits fell for the first time since strict COVID-19 curbs were re-introduced in late December, dropping 0.8% week-on-week to just under 478,000.

There are still 200,000 more Pandemic Unemployment Payment recipients than in December, when most building sites, shops and hospitality facilities shut. The government has said any re-opening from next month will be very gradual.

Social Protections Minister Heather Humphreys said the levelling off was encouraging, noting that the highest number of people returning to work were in the construction, manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade sectors.

