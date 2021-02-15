Left Menu

Corp Affairs Ministry appoints M M Juneja as administrator for Delhi Gymkhana Club

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:05 IST
The corporate affairs ministry has appointed M M Juneja as the administrator of Delhi Gymkhana Club after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decided to suspend the club's General Committee.

Apart from ordering suspension of the committee, the appellate tribunal on Monday also directed the government to appoint an administrator. It also stayed acceptance of new club memberships till further orders.

Juneja has been appointed as the club's administrator, according to a ministry official.

He is currently serving as an OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and is looking after all functions of the DG Corporate Affairs.

The NCLAT's ruling came on petitions filed by the ministry as well as the club, and both of them had challenged an interim order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2020.

The ministry has been requesting for superseding the club's General Committee (GC) citing oppression and mismanagement of the club's affairs.

