Left Menu

Euro zone eyes March-May decisions on post-COVID econ support tapering

Euro ministers will discuss how to manage the transition of support for companies in more detail in April. SUSPENDED BORROWING LIMITS The European Commission and governments will also have to decide in coming months if they want the EU borrowing limits, suspended until the end of 2021, restored in 2022, or to keep the suspension, called the general escape clause, one more year. "In early March the Commission will provide guidance on how it intends to approach this year’s Spring economic policy package," European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told the news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 01:51 IST
Euro zone eyes March-May decisions on post-COVID econ support tapering

The euro zone is likely to decide between March and May when and how governments would start tapering support to their economies as vaccination campaigns allow the lifting of pandemic lockdowns and economic activity picks up, top euro zone officials said on Monday. Finance ministers of the 19 countries sharing the euro discussed the European Commission's forecasts showing the euro zone would rebound less than expected this year, and they decided to keep all measures intact for now.

"This reaffirms the need ... for supportive economic policies to remain in place for as long as they are needed," the ministers' chairman, Paschal Donohoe, told a news conference, noting the large uncertainty surrounding the recovery. "There is an inherent risk of withdrawing support too early as opposed to withdrawing it too late," he said.

Euro zone governments have made available trillions of euros to economies since the start of the pandemic in February 2020 in fiscal stimulus and various measures to support corporate liquidity, loan repayment, tax deferrals and salary subsides. To make cash available, the 27-nation bloc last year suspended its budget rules that limit government borrowing until the end of 2021.

But as the economy gradually regains its footing, the blanket support measures would need to become more targeted and calibrated to help only viable firms, rather keep alive those that would have collapsed even without the COVID-19 crisis. Euro ministers will discuss how to manage the transition of support for companies in more detail in April.

SUSPENDED BORROWING LIMITS The European Commission and governments will also have to decide in coming months if they want the EU borrowing limits, suspended until the end of 2021, restored in 2022, or to keep the suspension, called the general escape clause, one more year.

"In early March the Commission will provide guidance on how it intends to approach this year’s Spring economic policy package," European Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told the news conference. "This will include preliminary fiscal guidance for the period ahead and the parameters that we will look at to decide on the General Escape Clause," he said.

After the Commission's next round of economic forecasts in early May, euro zone ministers will consider when to restore any borrowing limits. "The Eurogroup will aim to exchange views on policy intentions against the background of the Commission's Spring forecasts. These discussions could have a clearer focus on 2022 and include a further reflection on medium-term fiscal rebalancing strategies," a Eurogroup work schedule showed.

Deciding which companies are fit to survive and which ones should be allowed to fail will be a tough task, probably best accomplished with the help of private investors, who have better tools to determine that than governments, officials said. A key element to manage the expected bankruptcies will be more harmonised euro zone insolvency laws that ministers will discuss in April. Such harmonisation would also help bring closer what the EU calls a capital markets union - making it easier for companies to raise funds via securities issued across the bloc, rather than rely mainly on bank loans in their home country as now.

Such capital markets union, combined with an EU-wide bank deposit guarantee system that would complete the bloc's banking union, would raise the role of the euro internationally, giving euro zone countries some of the privileges now enjoyed only by the U.S. dollar, officials believe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to consider making excess vaccines available to other nations after its adults inoculated, official says

The UK will look at making excess doses of coronavirus vaccinations available to other nations after it has vaccinated its adult population, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.My priority is to make sure I vaccinate th...

Soccer-Infantino denies rumours of asking Sheikh to snub female Club World Cup officials

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday shot down reports that he had instructed female referees not to greet a Qatari delegate during the Club World Cup medal ceremony last week and insisted he remained a strong advocate for womens right...

Entertainment News Roundup: Ryan O'Neal honored on Hollywood's Walk of Fame; Box Office: 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Love Story stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan ONeal honored on Hollywoods Walk of FameActors Ali MacGraw and Ryan ONeal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama L...

Odd News Roundup: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Robots at reception South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemicStaff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburgs wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021