PM Modi expresses grief over bus accident in Sidhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the ''horrific'' bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. At least 18 people, including seven women, died while 20 others went missing aftera bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Modi said, ''The bus accident in MP's Sidhi is horrific. Condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is actively involved in rescue and relief work.'' His office added in a tweet, ''PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the bus accident in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.'' PTI KR AARAAR

