Digital insurer ACKO aims Rs 1,500 cr biz next fiscal

Digital insurance provider ACKO aims to double its business to Rs 1,500 crore in the next fiscal, with focus on retail business around auto, health and small ticket insurance products, according to a top company official.

The company did a business of about Rs 370 crore in the last fiscal year and this year also, despite the pandemic, there has been a growth.

''We would have liked to have (business of) around Rs 700 crore this year but because of the first three-four months in COVID, it could not happen. We have still grown, not de-grown from last year.

''I think in this fiscal year ending in March, we should be doing business of around Rs 500-550 crore. Most of this business has happened in eight months, April to July was pretty much a washout where we were doing only 20-30 per cent business,'' Dua, Founder and CEO of ACKO General Insurance Ltd (ACKO), said during an interaction.

He pointed out that the run rate base will be around Rs 700-750 crore and ''next year, we should be targeting may be closer to doubling that business. May be next year, we would be looking at somewhere closer to Rs 1,500 crore''.

ACKO is largely focussed on retail consumers and is not active in the commercial lines of business, Dua said.

''Right now our focus will be around auto because car and bike insurance are small products and also on mobile phone and gadgets, extending warranty for appliances... we have doubled down on health. Things like fire and marine, all of these are largely commercial and we don't intend to do anything at least for the next couple of years,'' he added.

Dua also noted that ACKO wants to service the needs of digital consumers and that is a focus area.

About typical geographies the company is targeting, he said that despite being a digital company with a pan-India appeal, there are focussed locations for ACKO.

''Focussed locations happen because there is a targeted segment of let's say auto market, which is a critical product for the company, and in India around 60-70 per cent of the cars are in about 20-30 cities.

''And interior and smaller towns may just don't have that many cars. So as far as car insurance is concerned, may be the focus for the company is top 20-30 cities,'' he said.

The company has bike insurance customers in 500 towns and cities in the country. ''But given the thing that where most of the cars and digital customers are, automatically 50 per cent of the business will end up happening in the top 20-30 cities,'' Dua added.

ACKO insures around 7-8 million mobile phones every year.

About the government's announcement in the Budget to increase Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector, Dua said the company will look forward to it when it comes into force.

The FDI limit is proposed to be hiked from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in the insurance sector.

''Today, our FDI is about 46-47 per cent. We will wait for it to become a law fully. As and when it happens, we will look into it. May be a couple of months from now, we will definitely look to raise the FDI. Insurance is a pretty capital intensive business. Our business is doing well, there are more customers, we need more capital to grow,'' he said.

When asked whether the company has identified any investor, he said there is an interest from existing investors also.

''What I can definitely say is that our existing investors are quite keen to put in more capital in the company. We will wait for this law to pan out and in the meanwhile, if we do find somebody from outside and interested who can be a long term partner for ACKO from quality of the shareholder perspective, (then) it is also important to us,'' he added.

ACKO is backed by Amazon, Accel Partners, Catamaran Ventures (of Narayana Murthy) , SAIF Partners, RPS Ventures, and Binny Bansal.

''We have Amazon, we have Narayana Murthy, we have a bunch of very good credible shareholders who add value to us. So if there is somebody who can either get along with the capital and also create the right partnership for us, may be, we will consider it but it is little early for me to decide,'' Dua said.

