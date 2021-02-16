Nasdaq Clearing says has appealed $36 mln fine by Swedish Financial watchdog

Nasdaq Clearing says has appealed $36 mln fine by Swedish Financial watchdogReuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:00 IST
Nasdaq Clearing has appealed a fine from Sweden's financial supervisory authority (FI) over deficiencies uncovered in the wake of a trader's default in 2018, the Nasdaq subsidiary said on Tuesday.
The FI on Jan. 27 issued a warning and a 300 million Swedish crowns ($36.19 million) administrative fine to Nasdaq Clearing for insufficient follow-up of memberships, miscalculations of trading margins and over its risk management.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)