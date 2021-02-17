Left Menu

Adani Ports acquires Dighi Port, earmarks Rs 10,000 crore to build new gateway into Maharashtra

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Dighi Port Ltd (DPL) for Rs 705 crore.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:49 IST
Adani Ports acquires Dighi Port, earmarks Rs 10,000 crore to build new gateway into Maharashtra
DPL will evolve as an alternative gateway to JNPT. Image Credit: ANI

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Dighi Port Ltd (DPL) for Rs 705 crore. DPL, the 12th port to join APSEZ's string of economic gateways across the eastern and western coast of India will establish the company's footprint in Maharashtra, the largest contributor to India's GDP.

"This will enable APSEZ to service customers in Maharashtra which includes the highly industrial areas and development in the Mumbai and Pune regions," the company said in a statement. APSEZ also said it plans to invest over Rs 10,000 crore to develop the port into a multi-cargo hub with world-class infrastructure as well as investing in the development of rail and road evacuation infrastructure for seamless and efficient cargo movement.

The company will strengthen and repair existing infrastructure and invest in the development of facilities for dry, container, and liquid cargo. "DPL will evolve as an alternative gateway to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), and will invite and support the development of port-based industries on port land," it said.

The development of DPL will lead to further investments across various industries such as consumer appliances, metals, energy, petrochemicals, and chemicals business in Maharashtra and provide a tremendous fillip to the industrial development and growth in Maharashtra. These investments will contribute to employment generation and socio-economic development of the port's hinterland.

As per the terms and requirements of the resolution plan, the transfer of concession rights has been approved by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and APSEZ has settled the dues of financial creditors MMB and other admitted costs and claims. "The successful acquisition of DPL adds another milestone in the Adani Port's target of creating a string of ports to increase service coverage to the entire economic hinterland of India," said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole-time Director of APSEZ.

"With our growth focus, experience and expertise in turning around acquisitions and we are confident of making DPL value accretive for all our stakeholders. Our investment and capacity augmentation plan will be aligned with policies of the government of Maharashtra for development of ports, associated infrastructure, industrial and socio-economic development in the state." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says BioNTech vaccine deal on hold, cites potential Chinese pressure

A deal for Taiwan to buy 5 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germanys BioNTech SE is on hold, the islands health minister said on Wednesday, citing potential Chinese pressure for the delay. Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-Ch...

Lupin launches Posaconazole delayed-release tablets

Drug major Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched Posaconazole delayed-release tablets, used for prevention of invasive aspergillus and candida infections in patients at high risk due to low level of immunity.Posaconazole delayed-release t...

Du Plessis announces retirement from Test cricket, T20s become his priority

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket to focus on the shorter formats with T20 being his priority.The 36-year-old made the announcement through a statement on his instagram page.I...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rising U.S. yields takes edge off stocks rally

Stock markets scratched out a new record peak in Asia on Wednesday, but their rally lost a bit of steam as a surge in U.S. Treasury yields put pressure on both lofty company valuations and hard-running commodity currencies.Benchmark ten-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021