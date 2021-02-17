Left Menu

Pandemic hitting German wages harder than financial crisis

The numbers do not reflect the impact of the government's job-perserving short-time work scheme, under which the state partially makes up the lost earnings of workers placed on reduced hours by their employers.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:10 IST
Pandemic hitting German wages harder than financial crisis
Image Credit: Pixabay

Germans' nominal earnings fell for the first time in over a decade, the statistics office said on Wednesday, releasing data that showed the coronavirus pandemic having a more severe impact on earnings than the 2007/08 financial crisis. Preliminary data showed nominal earnings had shrunk by 0.6% in 2020, the first contraction since the data series began in 2007. In inflation-adjusted real terms, earnings fell 1%, the first contraction since 2013.

Months of lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the virus have had a devastating impact on the global economy, and Europe's largest economy, with its heavy reliance on exports, has not been spared. The numbers do not reflect the impact of the government's job-preserving short-time work scheme, under which the state partially makes up the lost earnings of workers placed on reduced hours by their employers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia registers 12,828 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 17 ANISputnik Russia registered 12,828 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 13,233 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,112,151, the coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. This is the...

Chinese discouraged from Lunar New Year travel go to movies instead

Chinese cinemas racked up record box-office revenues during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, as coronavirus travel curbs compelled millions to forego visits home during what is usually the worlds biggest annual domestic migration. Reve...

When the chips were down, your core kept things running: PM Modi lauds IT industry

Lauding the performance of countrys information technology IT industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said when the chips were down, your industry core kept things running. At a time when every secto...

No COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs: Health ministry

Eighteen states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, have not reported any death due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. Indias cumulative recoveries have b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021