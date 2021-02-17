Left Menu

Finance minister addresses Sebi board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:08 IST
Finance minister addresses Sebi board

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday addressed the board of markets regulator Sebi for the first time after the presentation of the Union Budget earlier this month.

After the presentation of the Budget every year, it is customary for the finance minister to address the boards of Sebi and RBI.

In a tweet, the finance ministry said Sitharaman addressed the board of Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) in the national capital on Wednesday. The ministry also tweeted photos of the meeting.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj and members of Sebi board were present.

Sitharaman addressed the board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa launches COVID-19 vaccination programme with J&J shots

South Africa launched its COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday, battling to tame a more infectious variant of the coronavirus with a roll-out of the Johnson Johnson shot for the first time outside a clinical trial. Authorities in South ...

IFIM Law School Bangalore Appoints PadmanabhaRamanujam as Dean and Mentor of Law Education

Recipient of the distinguished Asia Link Fellowship by European Union at Hamburg University Institute of Law and Economics, and National Law School, Bangalore Prof. Ramanujam has taken up a dual role at IFIM Law School and Vijaybhoomi Unive...

TN CM hails Amazon's decision to invest in the state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday welcomed Amazons decision to start device manufacturing here, saying it will create more jobs.Amazon had on Tuesday said it will begin manufacturingAmazon Devices, including Fire TV stick...

RedHill Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed in U.S. Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Outpatient Study with RHB-107

- The U.S. Phase 23 study with once-daily, orally-administered RHB-107 upamostat evaluates treatment of patients with symptomatic COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization - the vast majority of patients- RHB-107 is a novel serine proteas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021