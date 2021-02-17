Life Health Foods Launches So Good Protein+ in a Brand-New Look and Delicious Flavours

First choice of health-conscious consumers, So Good in 5 waysMumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire IndiaLife Health Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in the health beverage segment, launches their new brand So Good protein+, dairy-free plant-based milk. The new delicious So Good Protein+ Soy beverage delivers what the brand promises - healthy and nutritious drink.

So Good Protein+ Soy beverage range is “SO GOOD IN 5 WAYS”! With 25% more protein than regular Soy Milk and toned dairy milk and also it’s an absolute first and great choice for health-conscious consumers. It is gluten and lactose free, which is helpful for people with lactose intolerance, or those wanting to reduce their dairy consumption and great for gut health. Not only it is fortified with essential vitamins but it does not have any cholesterol either. So Good Protein+ soy beverage range includes original unsweetened, café latte and deluxe chocolate, which are available in both 1L and 200ml formats.

In addition to new Protein+ Soy Beverage, the popular Almond Fresh range of almond milk has been brought under the hero So Good brand. This product tastes great and also has nutritional benefits that make it a great addition to any diet. So Good Almond Beverage comes in 2 flavours of chocolate, vanilla and those wanting No Sugar Options can choose from natural unsweetened and Almond Coconut. Look out for it in store in 1L and 200ml packs.

Mr. Rohit Bhagat, Business Head, Life Health Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., says, “We at Life Health Foods have been always encouraging people to move to healthier options such as plant-based milk. So Good Protein+ has 25 percent more protein than toned milk or regular soy milk, giving it the edge. Soy Protein is very healthy for consumption and has abundance of Calcium and Amino acids which are essential for muscle recovery and development. It offers a well-rounded nutritional punch for all lovers of health drinks. We understand the needs of today’s health-conscious Indian consumer and strongly believe in providing a great combination of good taste and health benefits at an affordable price.” Health and medical experts agree that both protein and calcium are essential nutrients required by human bodies for a healthy and productive lifestyle. The So Good range offers lactose intolerant people the opportunity to substitute dairy milk with So Good Protein+ or Almond Fresh helps in consumption of necessary dietary calcium and protein which dairy milk would otherwise provide. Similarly, individuals with high cholesterol could benefit by making the switch to soy milk with zero cholesterol. So Good Protein+ soy and Almond Fresh almond milk are also suitable beverages for vegans as they are made entirely from plant sources.

With the launch of So Good Protein+, Life Health Foods becomes one of the biggest players in the category of ready-to-drink dairy alternatives and though a niche segment currently, the category of non-dairy alternatives is growing at the rate of 20% year on year. There is growing interest and opportunity in this category. We look forward to continuing to innovate and produce products for India and around the world.

So Good Protein+ Original Soy MilkSo Good Almond Fresh Natural Almond milk25% more protein*High source of calciumHigh source of calcium40% less calories than skim milk50% Lower fat than toned dairy milkGluten & lactose freeGluten free & lactose freeFortified with essential vitaminsZero cholesterol & no preservativesZero cholesterol & no preservatives *Than Soy Milky Original About Life Health FoodsWe strive to enrich lives through creating innovative plant-based food. Our commitment to healthy eating is what drives us – we set out to do what is right in food production every step of the way. Our foods are ethically sourced, and we don’t use genetically modified ingredients.

We actively practice the I-CARE philosophy through our business:Integrity; in everything we do including our relationships with staff, suppliers and customersCourage; in our pursuit of abundant life for allAccountability; taking ownership and responsibility for everything we doRespect; for people, animals and the planetEnvironmental responsibility; through sustainable business practicesOur vision is supported by our values, which are reflected in our behaviour: Care – Courage – Humility – Integrity – Passion Life Health Foods International has a long-term vision of ‘Enriching lives through creating Innovative, Plant-Based Foods’. It sells products around the world, with offices in Australia, New Zealand, India and the United Kingdom.

Website: https://www.lhf.co.in/ About Mr. Rohit BhagatCurrently working as a Business head India for Life Health Foods, Rohit Bhagat has worked in various roles of Sales and Marketing in the FMCG & Retail Trade for over 20 years, with organizations including Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Retail and ICICI Bank.

