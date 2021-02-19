Left Menu

Aeroplay Entertainment's lab facility, AeroLab, joins Trusted Partner Network

Aeroplay Entertainment Pte Ltd's Mumbai-based Lab facility, AeroLab, has joined the Trusted Partner Network (TPN), the gold standard in global content security.

ANI | Singapore/Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-02-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 12:51 IST
Aeroplay Entertainment's lab facility, AeroLab, joins Trusted Partner Network
Aeroplay Entertainment. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aeroplay Entertainment Pte Ltd's Mumbai-based Lab facility, AeroLab, has joined the Trusted Partner Network (TPN), the gold standard in global content security. TPN is a joint venture between two major entertainment industry associations, the Motion Pictures of America (MPA) and the Content Delivery & Security Association (CDSA) for conformance with the MPA content security best practices. Aeroplay Entertainment reviewed and made the necessary changes to its policies, infrastructure, and security system to obtain the TPN certification.

These changes will enable Aeroplay Entertainment to provide the highest level of security required to keep all data protected and private for its clients and partners (studios and distributors). By associating with TPN, Aeroplay has joined a select group of Content Service Providers (CSP) worldwide, which undergo annual assessments to ensure they continually meet TPN's strict security guidelines. No matter what level of production you require - encoding, transcoding, editing, sound design/mixing, shoots, and more - rest assured client's media content will be safe and secure with Aeroplay Entertainment.

AeroLab offers complete specialized technical services, which include, but are not limited to, digital asset management, audio-video editing, mastering, language localization, origination services along with encoding and transcoding content for all airline Inflight Entertainment systems. "Aeroplay's investment in a world-class lab in Mumbai and the certification by Trusted Partner Network shall provide the necessary comfort to major Hollywood studios to directly send media files to our lab. The technical facility provides secure and real-time content automation, encoding and delivery pipeline to enable cost and time-savings to movie and TV studios, and distributors around the world for delivering their content to all major in-flight entertainment systems," said Prakash Johari, Chief Executive Officer, Aeroplay Entertainment.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

American, JetBlue launch first phase of partnership even as investigations continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Disheartening that there is no end in sight to decade-long conflict in Yemen: India

India has said it is disheartening that there is no end in sight to the decade-long conflict in Yemen and stressed that a peaceful political settlement that takes into account legitimate concerns of all stakeholders is the only way forward....

State-sponsored terrorism leads to increase in discrimination against minorities: India

State-sponsored terrorism targeted against specific communities leads to an increase in discrimination against minorities and their further marginalization, India has said, calling on UN member states and agencies to not give an opportunity...

Felt like we had the game in our hands from start to finish: Saka frustrated after draw

Arsenals Bukayo Saka expressed frustration after his side was held to a draw by Benfica and said his team felt like they had the game in their hands from start to finish. Arsenal and Benfica played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Eur...

Pandemic restaurant closures produce glut of used equipment

The pandemics heavy toll on the restaurant industry can be seen in Jose Bonilla Jr.s cavernous warehouse, which is packed with industrial ovens, grills, mixers, refrigerators, dining tables, and chairs.Bonillas family business, American Res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021