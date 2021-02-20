U.S. to de-link Ethiopian aid pause from dam policy -spokesman

U.S. to de-link Ethiopian aid pause from dam policy -spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 01:34 IST
The United States will de-link its temporary pause on some assistance to Ethiopia from its policy on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which is the subject of a long-running dispute between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.
The U.S. has informed the Ethiopian government of the decision and resumption of aid will be based on a number of factors, Price said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
