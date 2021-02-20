Left Menu

SAD demands cut in fuel prices

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:38 IST
SAD demands cut in fuel prices
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Union government to reduce fuel prices immediately, saying the hike may have ''devastating impact'' on the country's economy that is still recovering from the coronavirus crisis.

The SAD also asked the Congress-led Punjab government to give relief to people by slashing state VAT on petrol and diesel.

Former minister and SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the Centre has increased petrol and diesel prices multiple times this year.

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by Rs 6.87 per litre and Rs 7.10 per litre, respectively, despite the fact that crude prices have gone down to USD 63 per barrel in the international market, Cheema said in a statement here.

Stating that the situation warranted an urgent intervention from the highest level, including, Cheema said, ''It is extremely worrisome that petrol and diesel prices were being hiked despite the fact that these had been de-regulated and were dependent on international prices.'' "It is not justified to burden the common man in this manner. The unprecedented rise in fuel prices will have a devastating impact on the economy, which is still recovering from the COVID-induced crisis. Prices of essential commodities have already gone up and the situation could become worse in the coming days," the SAD leader added. Asserting that it is the duty of the state government to give relief to people, Cheema said the state charges 27.26 per cent VAT on petrol and 17.53 on diesel. Currently, petrol is being sold at Rs 91.47 per litre in Punjab and costs Rs 82.60 a litre, he said.

Asking Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to act immediately, the Akali leader said the Congress government should affect Rs 10 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices immediately by reducing VAT.

Cheema said his party will raise the issue in the upcoming Budget session of the state assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP hopes 'Metroman' Sreedharan joining party will help it make electoral inroads in Kerala assembly polls

MetromanE Sreedharans decision to join the BJP has given a boost tothe saffrons hopes to make huge electoral inroads in Kerala,one of the toughest political terrains for the party, in theAssembly polls likely to be held in April.But the two...

'High time country gets out of poll mode and allows elected governments to function': Odisha CM

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that every crime is being politicised, every action of an elected government is being seen from a political angle. This kind of atmosphere is one of the biggest threats to the pace of de...

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz alleges fraud in Punjab bypoll; suspects role of military

Pakistan Muslim League N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday accused the countrys powerful military establishment of abducting over 20 election officials to rig the by-poll in Punjab province in favour of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-I...

My books should reflect what I see in society: Manju Kapur

Describing herself as a mirror of society kind of writer, author Manju Kapoor is hoping the series adaptation of her novel A Married Woman set against the backdrop of the Babri Masjid demolition will reflect the distress of her protagonists...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021