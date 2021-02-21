KITE brings out new FOSS based operating system

The state-runKeralaInfrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)hasreleasednew customisedFree and Open Source Software(FOSS)based Operating System, the K'ITE GNU-LinuxLite2020,for the benefits of computer users in the state.

The same Operating System (OS)suitwould feature inlakhs ofthe student laptopsthat are beingprovided as partof the Vidyasree project of the state government, anofficial statement said here.

Completely based on an Ubuntu free software platform, thenew version of the OS comes pre-loaded with a bunch ofsoftware ranging from office packages, language input tools,Database applications to DTP- Graphics Image Editing softwareand so on.

In addition to internationally acclaimed educationalsoftware such as GeoGebra, PhEt and GCompris,the OSsuitalsofeatures several utility packages like G-Image reader whichprovides theimage to text conversion, it said.

Further, to boost Malayalam Computing, a vast collectionof Malayalam Unicode Fonts and a dedicated English-Malayalamdictionary is also included in the lite version.

''Unlike commonly seen Ubuntu based packages, the newLIiteversion OS has been developed in such a way that it canbe even installed in computerswith less computing powerbyeffectively utilizing its storage space and thereby providingall packages integrated in it,''said K Anvar Sadath, CEO,KITE.

The KITE GNU LINUX LITE-2020 can be freely downloadedfrom the website www.kite.kerala.gov.in, he added.

The availability of a variety of educational and utilitybased software in the Operating System makes it useful not forthe students but for DTP centers,Common Service Centers(CSC), software developers, college students and generalpublic as it is freely downloaded and can be shared withoutany restrictions.

By having installed the FOSS based Operating System inover 2 lakh Laptops deployed in state schools as part of theHi-Tech projects, KITE had earlier provided an estimatedsavings of Rs 3000 crore for the state exchequer.

More than the financial savings part, the adoption ofFree Software proved as a crucial element to strengthendigital education in the State.

All the First Bell Digital Classes broadcast through theKITE VICTERS channel, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic periodand which is still continuing, used the FOSS based video-editing applications even at KITEs District Offices as partof regional content development process.

All these facilities are now being extended to thegeneral public free of cost through KITE GNU-Linux Lite 2020,the statement added.

