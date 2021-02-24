Left Menu

Daimler delivers largest 10-tonne staff bus post-pandemic

Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI): Stuttgart-based Daimler has delivered 25 BharatBenz 1014 buses to a Bengaluru-based tour operator, marking a revival in the economy and the bus industry, according to a top official of the German company.

The delivery of the buses to Sree Travels was also the largest 10-tonne staff bus to be handed over to the customer post-COVID-19 pandemic.

''Delighted to have delivered 25 staff buses to Sree Travels. This order demonstrates the customer's faith in us and points to a recovery in the transport segment,'' Daimler Buses India head Karl-Alexander Seidel said.

Sree Travels purchased their first BharatBenz range of buses in 2019 and followed it up with the latest 25 buses this year.

''Our BSVI bus portfolio has enjoyed strong acceptance since the launch with state-of-the-art features and BusConnect telematics that improve fleet efficiency. The buses have been specifically designed for comfort, safety and convenience,'' he added.

The delivery was one of the major deals for 49-seater 3x2 staff segment category.

On receiving the 25 new staff buses, MD of Sree Travels PN Srinath said, ''BharatBenz products have proven their reliability and long-term durability time and again. I would like to thank the entire team of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles and Daimler Financial Services for their relentless efforts and dedication.'' MD of Daimler Financial Services Manish Thakore said, ''We are pleased to be able to support Sree Travels in strengthening their presence in the Bengaluru tour and transport market with the addition of the 25 new BharatBenz buses.'' ''DFSI prides itself on providing customers with flexible and competitive financing solutions that help them grow their business,'' he added.

