Left Menu

Australian regulator proposes to re-authorize Qantas-American Airlines JV until 2026

The carriers had entered a Trans-Pacific joint business agreement in 2011 to coordinate services between the United States, Australia and New Zealand. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) had authorised the agreement in 2011 for five years and re-authorised it in 2016 until 2021.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 26-02-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 11:38 IST
Australian regulator proposes to re-authorize Qantas-American Airlines JV until 2026
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's competition regulator proposed to re-authorize a joint venture between Qantas Airways Ltd and American Airlines Group Inc on Friday, extending it for another five years. The carriers had entered a Trans-Pacific joint business agreement in 2011 to coordinate services between the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) had authorized the agreement in 2011 for five years and re-authorized it in 2016 until 2021. "Passengers traveling on Trans-Pacific routes could benefit through enhanced products and services, including a greater likelihood of increased capacity and new routes, increased connectivity and improved schedule choice," ACCC commissioner Sarah Court said in a statement.

Qantas and American Airlines did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Black Clover Chapter 284 has been delayed to next Sunday after the release of Chapter 283. The manga lovers are severely waiting to know what they can have in the next chapter. Stay here to know more.The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 28...

Indians in Canada urge Burnaby MP to protect all citizens instead of supporting Khalistani movement

Criticising the recent attacks on the Hindu minorities in Canada, people of Indian origin on Thursday local time called on Jagmeet Singh, MP from Riding seat of Burnaby, to protect all Canadian citizens including Hindu-Canadians instead of ...

President Biden speaks over phone with Saudi King

President Joe Biden spoke over phone with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and discussed regional security issues and affirmed the importance the US places on universal human rights and the rule of law, according to the Whi...

Norwegian Air posts $1.5 bln impairment loss amid restructuring

Norwegian Air said on Friday it had booked an impairment loss of 12.8 billion Norwegian crowns 1.50 billion in the fourth quarter related to owned and leased aircraft as well as pre-delivery payments on terminated aircraft orders.The compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021