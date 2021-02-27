Left Menu

Assets of Malaysian pension fund valued at 1.02 trln ringgit in 2020

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 27-02-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 09:54 IST
The investment assets of Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF) grew 7.9% on the year to reach a market value of 1.02 trillion ringgit ($251.73 billion) at the end of 2020, the fund said on Saturday.

In a statement, the fund said it also achieved a record gross investment income of 60.98 billion ringgit last year. ($1=4.0520 ringgit)

Also Read: Malaysia ex-PM''s wife ordered to make defense in graft trial

