Left Menu

China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February -official PMI

China's factory activity expanded in February at a slower pace than a month earlier, missing market expectations after brief COVID-19-related disruptions earlier in the year. The industrial sector's recovery has been driven by strong exports and government stimulus. China's economy grew just 2.3% last year.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 12:40 IST
China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February -official PMI

China's factory activity expanded in February at a slower pace than a month earlier, missing market expectations after brief COVID-19-related disruptions earlier in the year. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 50.6 from 51.3 in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Analysts had expected it to decline to 51.1. The industrial sector's recovery has been driven by strong exports and government stimulus.

China's economy grew just 2.3% last year.

Also Read: China refused to provide WHO team with raw data on early COVID cases, team member says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens of leading Hong Kong democrats charged with subversion in major national security crackdown

Forty-seven Hong Kong democrats and activists were charged on Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion, in the largest single crackdown on the democratic opposition under a China-imposed national security law. Sam Cheung, a young activis...

Shots, tear gas as police in Myanmar intensify use of force

Security forces in Myanmar made mass arrests and appeared to use lethal force on Sunday as they intensified their efforts to break up protests a month after the military staged a coup.There were reports of gunfire as police in Yangon, the b...

Sreedharan's entry a 'gimmick'; BJP will remain marginal player in Kerala: Cong's Tariq Anwar

Terming technocrat E Sreedharans entry into the BJP a gimmick, Congress Kerala in-charge Tariq Anwar on Sunday said it would be a direct fight between the UDF and the ruling LDF in the upcoming assembly polls as the people will not waste th...

Eliza Dushku expecting second child with husband Peter Palandjian

Actor Eliza Dushku and her businessman husband Peter Palandjian are set to welcome their second child together. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram page. Mama x 2.. peter.palandjian B how I love yo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021