Left Menu

Matam Venkata Rao assumes charge as MD & CEO of Central Bank of India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:51 IST
Matam Venkata Rao assumes charge as MD & CEO of Central Bank of India
Image Credit:

State-run Central Bank of India on Monday said Matam Venkata Rao has taken charge as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Rao till now held the position of Executive Director at Canara Bank.

His appointment is for a period of 3 years with effect from the date of assumption of office on or after March 1, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

''Matam Venkata Rao assumed charge of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Central Bank of India w.e.f. today i.e. 01st March 2021,'' said the lender.

Earlier today, Canara Bank informed that Rao will cease to be the bank's Executive Director from March 1, 2021.

Born on July 3, 1965, Venkata Rao is a postgraduate in agriculture from Sri Venkateshwara Agriculture College, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

He is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

As the Executive Director of Canara Bank for more than three years, he played a pivotal role in the bank's progress and in the amalgamation of Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank.

A seasoned banker with varied experience, Rao joined Allahabad Bank as Agricultural Field Officer in 1988 and worked in various capacities in different geographical areas of the country.

As General Manager of Allahabad Bank, he headed the Bank's important verticals like Wholesale & Retail Banking.

He was also instrumental in launching a transformative project in Allahabad Bank to bring focus on Asset-centric banking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BPCL to sell Numaligarh Refinery stake for Rs 9,876 cr

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL on Monday said it will exit Numaligarh refinery in Assam by selling its entire stake to a consortium of Oil India Ltd and Engineers India Ltd for Rs 9,876 crore.The sale of Numaligar...

EXPERT VIEWS-What role for vaccine passports in coronavirus fight?

By Zoe Tabary LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As the rollout of vaccines against COVID-19 gathers pace, countries from Sweden to Israel are exploring how certificates and passports could help reopen economies by identifying tho...

FEATURE-Vulnerable children stay shut indoors in UK with no vaccine in sight

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Britains children return to school next week as the country eases its third lockdown, six-year-old Daniel Meredith will not be joining his friends but will remain shut indoors ...

ANALYSIS-Emerging markets feel the heat of the 'bondfire'

Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again.Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021