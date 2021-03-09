Left Menu

Shriram Automall India launches digital platform ThePriceX

Chennai, Mar 9 PTI Shriram Automall India Ltd, one of the largest platforms for pre-owned vehicles and equipment, on Tuesday launched ThePriceX, an online tool to measure the resale value of a used automobile.Backed by the companys decade old experience in selling pre-owned vehicles, the platform, available both on the web and as an application, would be used to get the true resale value of a used vehicle and also its selling price, a company statement said here.Be it a user or a business, ThePriceX will be serving all.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:25 IST
Shriram Automall India launches digital platform ThePriceX

Chennai, Mar 9 (PTI): Shriram Automall India Ltd, one of the largest platforms for pre-owned vehicles and equipment, on Tuesday launched 'ThePriceX', an online tool to measure the resale value of a used automobile.

Backed by the company's decade old experience in selling pre-owned vehicles, the platform, available both on the web and as an application, would be used to get the true resale value of a used vehicle and also its selling price, a company statement said here.

''Be it a user or a business, ThePriceX will be serving all. The buyers can know the right value of the vehicle in just 60 seconds. The sellers will be able to use the tool to know the right value of their inventory and help liquidate faster,'' company director Sameer Malhotra said.

The application would also be beneficial to new vehicle dealers as they can get the right exchange value for the used vehicles ensuring a smooth and hassle-free transaction, Malhotra who is also the company's CEO said.

''From our 10 years of experience we know the right price of every vehicle, enhanced with extensive use of data science and machine learning algorithms. We have brought a digital platform to discover the price of any vehicle type and from any source across the country,'' he said.

Malhotra said 'PriceX' would be quite essential for whoever deals in used vehicles or wants to associate in future.

The product would also help ascertain right risk assessment for insurance and leasing companies.

Shriram Automall India currently has over 100 auto malls, 17.50 lakh registered customers, 80,000 plus sellers, the statement added.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh comfortably beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach Hazare semi-final

A disciplined Uttar Pradesh put up a thoroughly professional performance to outwit Delhi by 46 runs in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.UP will now meet Gujarat in the first semi-final while heavyweights Mumbai w...

UK not out of woods on COVID-19 yet, UK science chief says

Britain is not out of the woods on COVID-19 even if the situation is improving as cases and deaths come down and vaccines are being rolled out, Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday.Its all pointing in the right directio...

Decision will be taken by e-committee: SC on PIL seeking hybrid court hearings

The Supreme Court has on Tuesday decided to keep pending a PIL filed seeking a hybrid form of court hearings across the country. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, decided to keep the PIL pending and said that an e-commit...

Mauritius pumps fuel from Chinese ship that ran aground

Workers in Mauritius on Tuesday began pumping 130 tonnes of fuel from a Chinese fishing vessel that ran aground on a coral reef on the Indian Ocean islands west coast.The grounded ship has spilled a small amount of fuel into the ocean, but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021