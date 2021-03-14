Left Menu

Fed interest rate decision, macroeconomic data to guide stock markets this week

Indian equity markets will be guided by the US Federal Reserves call on interest rates and domestic macroeconomic data this week, analysts said.Market participants will also be keenly focusing on the US Feds plans to tackle the volatility in the bond yields.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 10:12 IST
Fed interest rate decision, macroeconomic data to guide stock markets this week

Indian equity markets will be guided by the US Federal Reserve's call on interest rates and domestic macroeconomic data this week, analysts said.

Market participants will also be keenly focusing on the US Fed's plans to tackle the volatility in the bond yields. Rising US bond yields have attracted safe-haven bets and caused a correction in global equities mainly technology stocks recent weeks.

Indian equities followed global cues throughout the last week. The rise in US bond yield kept the volatility high, swaying between gains and losses.

Although a fall in US unemployment rate and the signing of the stimulus bill helped the market in between, but continuous rising bond yields outweighed market sentiments, analysts said.

During the holiday-shortened last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark index gained 386.76 points or 0.78 per cent. Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Mahashivratri.

''Markets will first react to macroeconomic data viz IIP and CPI inflation, which came in after market hours on Friday. Next, WPI inflation is scheduled for March 15. Besides, updates on COVID-19 situation and related news will remain on participants' radars.

''On the global front, the market will be closely eyeing the US Fed meet for their stance on interest rates and plans to tackle the volatility in the bond yields,'' said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

In a double whammy for the economy, industrial production growth re-entered the negative territory by contracting by 1.6 per cent in January, while retail inflation soared to a three-month high of 5.03 per cent in February on costlier food items.

''The market will be keenly focusing on the upcoming Femeeting scheduled to be held on the 16th & 17th of March,'' Vinodd policy Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

The market would also depend on the investment trend of foreign portfolio investors, movement of the rupee against the US dollar and Brent crude prices.

Extending its gaining streak for the third day in a row, the Indian rupee advanced by another 12 paise to close at 72.79 against the US dollar on Friday.

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities said, ''All eyes will be on the Fed action going forward.'' ''In our view, hardening bond yields and soaring oil prices are expected to weigh on investors' sentiments and may keep markets to remain volatile in the near to medium term,'' Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities said.

Concerns over bond yields have off late triggered selling pressure in the global equities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Part of empty building collapses in Mumbai, no casualty

A portion of an empty five-storey building collapsed in Nagpada area of south Mumbai, a fire brigade official said on Sunday.The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, he said, adding that no casualty was reported.The building, located ...

6 farm workers killed, 8 hurt in AP hit-and-run accident

Six farm workers were killed and eight others injured in a hit-and-run accident near Nuzividu in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh early Sunday.The victims belonged to Lion Tanda, a tribal hamlet near Nuzividu, about 55 kms from Vijayawada...

FPIs pull out Rs 7,013 cr from Indian mkts so far this month

Foreign portfolio investors FPIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 7,013 crore so far this month in the Indian markets on profit-booking as jitters in global bond markets spooked investors. As per depositories data, FPIs pulled out Rs 531 ...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves as toll mounts

The acting leader of Myanmars parallel civilian government said it will seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves as the death toll in protests against last months coup exceeded 80, according to an advocacy group. Mahn Win Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021