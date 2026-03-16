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Kerala's Green Elections: A Celebration of Democracy

Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer outlined a detailed plan for the upcoming state assembly elections on April 9, with an 85% voter turnout target. Emphasizing inclusivity and environmental responsibility, the state aims to engage young voters and ensure green protocols in collaboration with the Suchitwa Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:03 IST
Kerala's Green Elections: A Celebration of Democracy
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Kerala is gearing up for its upcoming state assembly elections scheduled on April 9, with the Chief Electoral Officer, Ratan U Khelkar, rolling out a comprehensive strategy to achieve an 85% voter turnout.

The initiative, themed 'Our Vote, Our Pride,' prioritizes youth engagement and urban voter participation, transforming polling stations into vibrant 'Celebration of Democracy' sites. This effort emphasizes inclusivity, making polling booths senior-citizen-friendly.

In a commitment to environmental sustainability, the 2026 elections plan to follow green protocols, ensured through collaboration with the Suchitwa Mission, the state's sanitation and waste management agency. Major political party representatives actively contributed to the meeting, advocating for practical implementation of green protocols and transparent election processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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