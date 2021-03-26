ADB and National University of Laos sign deal to expand access to knowledge

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the National University of Laos (NUOL) today signed a memorandum of agreement to expand access to ADB's research and other publications to a wider audience in the country.

The agreement was signed by ADB Country Director for the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) Sonomi Tanaka and NUOL Vice-President Associate Professor Khamphong Nammavongmixay.

With the signing of the agreement, the Central Library of NUOL becomes an official partner of ADB's Depository Library Program and will regularly receive ADB digital publications including research, policy briefs, and public awareness-raising materials, which will be accessible to its users. ADB and the library will also hold annual consultations to discuss opportunities for joint knowledge-sharing events and capacity building for the library's staff.

"ADB has supported NUOL, ranging from the establishment of the country's first national university to the construction of NUOL's facilities," said Associate Professor Nammavongmixay. "This agreement will increase our collaboration with ADB to provide quality sources of knowledge as well as publications on the country and regional development issues for students, teachers, and the public for their education and research, and further enhance our bilateral cooperation for the productivity of education development in the future."

"This new form of collaboration with NUOL is another step forward in ADB's efforts to provide the Lao PDR with knowledge solutions to address its development challenges. We look forward to further strengthening our cooperation in this area to promote inclusive and sustainable development in the country," said Ms Tanaka.

ADB produces more than 150 publications each year and organizes knowledge events in developing member countries. Last year, the bank produced 11 publications on the Lao PDR and organized one knowledge event in the country. These publications covered topics such as trade and private sector development, gender mainstreaming, and climate change adaptation. ADB's flagship economic publication, Asian Development Outlook, provides economic forecasts for developing member countries including the Lao PDR. A policy brief on the impact of COVID-19 on tourism enterprises in the Lao PDR, published last June, supported the country's efforts to respond to the pandemic.