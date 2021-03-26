Left Menu

ADB and National University of Laos sign deal to expand access to knowledge

“ADB has supported NUOL, ranging from the establishment of the country’s first national university to the construction of NUOL’s facilities,” said Associate Professor Nammavongmixay.

ADB | Vientiane | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:15 IST
ADB and National University of Laos sign deal to expand access to knowledge
The agreement was signed by ADB Country Director for the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) Sonomi Tanaka and NUOL Vice-President Associate Professor Khamphong Nammavongmixay. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the National University of Laos (NUOL) today signed a memorandum of agreement to expand access to ADB's research and other publications to a wider audience in the country.

The agreement was signed by ADB Country Director for the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) Sonomi Tanaka and NUOL Vice-President Associate Professor Khamphong Nammavongmixay.

With the signing of the agreement, the Central Library of NUOL becomes an official partner of ADB's Depository Library Program and will regularly receive ADB digital publications including research, policy briefs, and public awareness-raising materials, which will be accessible to its users. ADB and the library will also hold annual consultations to discuss opportunities for joint knowledge-sharing events and capacity building for the library's staff.

"ADB has supported NUOL, ranging from the establishment of the country's first national university to the construction of NUOL's facilities," said Associate Professor Nammavongmixay. "This agreement will increase our collaboration with ADB to provide quality sources of knowledge as well as publications on the country and regional development issues for students, teachers, and the public for their education and research, and further enhance our bilateral cooperation for the productivity of education development in the future."

"This new form of collaboration with NUOL is another step forward in ADB's efforts to provide the Lao PDR with knowledge solutions to address its development challenges. We look forward to further strengthening our cooperation in this area to promote inclusive and sustainable development in the country," said Ms Tanaka.

ADB produces more than 150 publications each year and organizes knowledge events in developing member countries. Last year, the bank produced 11 publications on the Lao PDR and organized one knowledge event in the country. These publications covered topics such as trade and private sector development, gender mainstreaming, and climate change adaptation. ADB's flagship economic publication, Asian Development Outlook, provides economic forecasts for developing member countries including the Lao PDR. A policy brief on the impact of COVID-19 on tourism enterprises in the Lao PDR, published last June, supported the country's efforts to respond to the pandemic.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand urges calm after death of COVID-19 vaccine recipient

Thai health officials rushed to calm public fears on Friday after confirming a man had died 10 days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month. The cause of death was from an abdominal aortic aneurysm AAA and rupture, senior heal...

China shares rise on consumer boost; Hang Seng bounces

China shares rose on Friday as consumer firms rallied on buying from overseas investors, although major equities remained well below recent highs due to concerns over gradual policy tightening. At the midday break, Chinas blue-chip CSI300 ...

Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray

Ethiopia says Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Ethiopian region of Tigray. The statement Friday by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds office comes after intense pressure from the United States and others to address the d...

SC sets aside NCLAT order of December 18, 2019 restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group.

SC sets aside NCLAT order of December 18, 2019 restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021