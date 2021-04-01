Left Menu

Gayam Motor Works, a Global EV Pioneer Announces USD 50Mn Investment Commitment from GEM, Seeks to Go Public in Coming Months

Hyderabad, India New York, United States Business Wire India Gayam Motor Works GMW today announced a US50Mn investment commitment from Luxemberg based GEM Global Yield LLC SCS GEM as the company plans to go public. For more information, please visit httpswww.gayammotorworks.com.About GEM Global Emerging Markets GEM is a 3.4 billion, alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:23 IST
Gayam Motor Works, a Global EV Pioneer Announces USD 50Mn Investment Commitment from GEM, Seeks to Go Public in Coming Months

Hyderabad, India & New York, United States– Business Wire India Gayam Motor Works (GMW) today announced a US$50Mn investment commitment from Luxemberg based GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (“GEM”) as the company plans to go public. The commitment will be made available on the first day of trading or in tranches to be drawn at the company’s option over a three-year period. With certainty of the investment upon listing, GMW is now well-positioned to deliver on the company’s vision of accelerating the world’s transition towards smart and sustainable mobility. GMW is a pioneer in the Indian electric mobility space, and is the largest exporter of electric 3Ws (or e-tuktuks) from India, with presence in UK, France, Portugal, Japan, Uganda, Nepal and Bangladesh. GMW’s SmartAuto is the first Indian e-3W to be European certified, and is also the first e-3W to be designed with a modular battery swapping system.

The combined value of 3Ws and 3W refueling markets is at US$32Bn. Several developing countries have a high rate of usage of three-wheelers, which were traditionally powered by IC engines. These markets are now looking at electric 3Ws as the future of intra-city mobility.

“This agreement with GEM is a validation of our position as a market leader in the affordable e-mobility space. We have indigenously designed a robust powertrain with proprietary battery swapping technology. Some of the global automobile majors are exploring technology partnerships with us to co-develop affordable mobility solutions,” said GMW’s CEO Raja Gayam. GMW's clientele includes IKEA, Amazon, Uber, Flipkart (Walmart), Sokowatch, Grofers, BigBasket, Delhivery, and several others. The company also set up battery swapping and charging networks at these customer warehouses and distribution centers. “COVID-19 has caused a steep increase in ecommerce penetration globally. E-commerce firms and fleet operators find small commercial EVs to be an affordable and smarter way of moving goods around, as last-mile delivery accounts for the largest portion (~41%) of supply chain costs. Now, we look to help drive the industry’s inevitable electrification,” said GMW’s COO Sri Harsha Bavirisetty The pandemic caused big shifts in the supply chain industry for many years to come. The global trend towards micro-fulfillment and distribution centers spread across the cities, has laid the path for smaller commercial EVs due to faster pickup/deliveries and shorter distances.

GMW’s future plans also call for the production of electric 4W trucks to follow from next year, which will have longer range and larger volume. The vehicle will likely be designed with the same battery interface of their SmartAuto for swift battery swapping across multiple vehicle types. About Gayam Motor Works (GMW) Gayam Motor Works (GMW) is led by brothers Raja Gayam and Rahul Gayam, and their collegemate Sri Harsha Bavirisetty in India. The company produces advanced electric 3-wheelers namely ‘SmartAuto Taskman’ (pickup truck) and ‘SmartAuto UrbanET’ (passenger). Rahul Gayam (CTO) is a Mercedes-Benz EQ Global Fellow, Senior Summit Fellow and was listed among Forbes Asia 30 Under 30. For more information, please visit: https://www.gayammotorworks.com.

About GEM Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 400 transactions in 70 countries. For more information: http://www.gemny.com. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Megan Thee Stallion, other stars to perform at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and whats better than a music festival with a star-studded lineup As per People magazine, the Bonnaroo Mus...

Belgium to take on Greece to warm up for Euro 2020

Belgium will take on Greece in June in a friendly game as part of its preparations for the European Championship.The match will take place on June 3 at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels. The team coached by Roberto Martinez was already ...

WLP announces expansion in India, adds Hyderabad as second hub

World Logistics Passport WLP, an initiative which aims at increasing trading opportunities between emerging markets, on Thursday announced its expansion in India, adding Hyderabad as its second hub and partnering with two GMR groups subsidi...

Trujet garners 49 per cent FDI to expand its operations

Hyderabad Telangana India, April 1 ANIPRNewswire The only successful operator in UDAN routes, Trujet, garnered 49 per cent Foreign Direct Investment FDI to expand its operations. New York-based INTERUPS Inc. came forward to take a 49 per ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021