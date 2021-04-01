Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar consolidates Q1 gains with Biden's spending plan

Backed by a $2 trillion U.S. government spending plan, the dollar consolidated its first-quarter gains on Thursday, holding near multi-month highs while upbeat factory data from the euro zone offset news of a new lockdown in France. In midday trading in Europe, the dollar index was flat at 93.208 and hanging on close to a five-month high of 93.439 reached on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:08 IST
FOREX-Dollar consolidates Q1 gains with Biden's spending plan

Backed by a $2 trillion U.S. government spending plan, the dollar consolidated its first-quarter gains on Thursday, holding near multi-month highs while upbeat factory data from the euro zone offset news of a new lockdown in France.

In midday trading in Europe, the dollar index was flat at 93.208 and hanging on close to a five-month high of 93.439 reached on Wednesday. The U.S. currency gained 3.57% against the basket of six major currencies during the first quarter of 2021, its best quarterly performance since 2018 with investors betting on a swift and robust economic recovery.

The gains came as the euro, the biggest component in the index, suffers from concerns the euro zone's economic recovery is being hampered by a third wave of COVID-19 infections. France's President Emmanuel Macron ordered the country into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks. The currency bloc also lags the United States in vaccination programmes.

Sentiment towards Europe received a boost however in morning trading when data showed euro zone monthly factory activity growth galloped at its fastest pace in the near 24-year history of a leading business survey. "The eurozone manufacturing sector proved once again to remain resilient through the re-imposed wave of lockdowns", commented Maddalena Martini, euro zone economist at Oxford Economics.

European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said the central bank would need to maintain copious support for the economy as a surge in euro zone inflation is driven by transient factors and the underlying trends remain weak. The euro changed hands up 0.06% at $1.1735, after hitting a near five-month low of $1.1704.

Against the British pound, the common currency was up 0.08% after hitting a 13-month low of 0.85025 pound. The U.S. currency held firm against the yen after ending March with its biggest monthly gains since November 2016.

The dollar traded at 110.80 yen, having risen to as much as 110.97, its highest in a year. As the U.S. dollar maintained its strength, the Australian dollar dropped 0.45% to $0.7560, a low last seen in late December.

China's onshore spot yuan finished the domestic session at 6.5739 per dollar, its weakest close since November 30. Data showed China's factory activity in March expanded at the slowest pace in almost a year. While currency trading is expected to slow towards the Easter holidays in many parts of the world, the dollar could gain if key U.S. economic indicators surprise on the upside.

A survey by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Thursday is expected to show a further improvement in manufacturing activity. Economists expect Friday's U.S. job data to show an increase of about 650,000 payrolls in March while the latest chatter in the market is it could swing higher, and even top one million.

The ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday U.S. private payrolls increased by 517,000 jobs last month, slightly lower than market forecasts. In the crypto asset market, bitcoin lost some ground after displaying some firmness over the past several days. It traded down 0.76% at $58,375.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre releases Rs 45,000 crore as additional devolution to states

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said it has released Rs 45,000 crore as additional devolution to states in FY 2020-21, marking an increase of 8.2 per cent over revised estimates of 2020-21. As per RE 2020-21, Rs 549,959 lakh crore being 41...

Pakistan decision to import Indian cotton and sugar put on hold -source

Pakistans cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday put on hold a decision made by the countrys top economic decision-making body to allow imports of cotton and rice from neighboring India, a source told Reuters.In an effor...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi, Australian adviser charged with official secrets violation - lawyer

Myanmars deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged along with four of her allies with violating the countrys colonial-era official secrets act, her chief lawyer said on Thursday.Suu Kyi, three of her deposed cabinet ministers, and he...

Megan Thee Stallion, other stars to perform at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

As the world struggles with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and whats better than a music festival with a star-studded lineup As per People magazine, the Bonnaroo Mus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021